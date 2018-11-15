A rewarding way to serve the community

THERE are easier ways to help the community, but not all of them are as rewarding as being a retained fire fighter for Fire and Rescue NSW.

Maclean Fire and Rescue captain Owen Gray always had an interest in helping people and working in the community when he first joined Fire and Rescue in 1995. Now stationed in Maclean, he's searching for a new recruit to join his tight-knit team.

But Mr Gray said being a retained, or paid, fire fighter is not what it once was, they do so much more than just fight fires.

"The interesting thing about the job is the variety of work we do,” he said. "When I first stated it was fighting fires, now there is more to the job.

"There is fire fighting, rescue incidents with motor vehicles, hazard material responses, and there is a lot of activity now in fire safety and prevention.”

Mr Gray said they can deal with some multi-layer incidents, and work closely with other emergency services in the area.

The job does have an impact on your life that Mr Gray said recruits need to be prepared for.

"Family time, work there are lots of things that are impacted, we need the support from your employment and family,” he said.

"A lot of different times you have to respond... the daytime response times during work hours is quite small.

"Our statistics show that we don't get called to a lot of daytime incidents but we need to have the capacity for when they do occur.”

However, Mr Gray said it was important to understand that the job is not always pleasant.

"Even though people are having the worst day of their life, whether that be an a motor vehicle incident or fire, they appreciate the fact that you are trying to support them and make the situation better,” he said.

"(But) what we do is suited to people that are personally resilient, they need to be able to deal with situations with understanding, with compassion at the same time as still being focused on what they need to do.

"The jobs we go to are difficult, we get through them by sticking together as a team.

"We need to deal with those jobs, but then we still need to be able to go back to our work and families and keep going.”

Fire and Rescue has employee assistance programs.

Mr Gray said working as a retained fire fighter can be a great way to learn new skills and develop ones you already have. "When I first joined... I didn't know how to be a fire fighter, but I learnt new skills, first aid, rescue techniques and also the educational side,” he said. Fire and Rescue do a lot of work with the community on fire education and safety.

The Maclean unit is searching for one recruit.

If you would like more information on the position, you can call 0432080540.

Grafton Fire and Rescue are also searching for one new recruit, call 6643 3491.

Or apply for the position on the Fire and Rescue NSW website.