A sad end for an iconic tree

This Norfolk Island Pine in Brooms Head has damage around its base and will be removed next week. Clarence Valley Council

BROOMS Head is to lose one of its iconic Norfolk Island pines.

The tree, not far from the community hall, has damage around the base. Its condition has been monitored for a number of years but is starting to show increased levels of decay and needs to be removed.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said the tree was about 40 metres tall and it would be sad to see it go, but council's annual tree assessment for Brooms Head showed there was an increased risk of failure, so it needed to be removed for public safety.

"Fortunately a young Norfolk Island Pine was planted nearby a few years ago and it is established and healthy,” he said.

The damaged pine is expected to be removed next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Mr Birch said the annual tree assessment also identified some banksias and casuarinas that required removal. Work has already started on those.

The first Norfolk Island Pines were planted in 1916 and there was a celebration last year to mark their centenary.