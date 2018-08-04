A safe return home for Namitjira legacy

THE NAMITJIRA paintings are going home. From Grafton, the paintings will take the long journey to Alice Springs with Merrill Namitijira, the granddaughter of famous Aboriginal artist Albert Namitijira.

The three paintings, by Claude Pannka, son-in-law to Albert, Ewald Namitjira, Albert's son and Merrill's father, and Keith Namitjira, Albert's son, will return to Alice Springs and be placed into the Namitjira Legacy Trust.

The three artworks returned to the Namitijira family. Contribtued

Found in a South Grafton op-shop more than 12 months ago, the three paintings have created a buzz in the Clarence Valley art community.

Merrill said she was pleased to see the paintings going home.

"One of the paintings was done by my father,” she said.

"I have to take it back where it really comes from.”

But now, Ursula Tunks from the Mend and Make Do Crew, who found the paintings in a donation they'd been given, is thrilled and relieved to see the paintings going home.

"We had organised the flight for Aunty Irene (Daley) to take them home, but she wasn't well enough,” Ursula said.

"We decided because she couldn't do it, we asked the Prime Minister and Cabinet if it was alright that someone from the family come (to Grafton).

"I just want them home safely.

"Doing the right thing by the First Nations people shouldn't be exceptional, it should be the rule... so we have to change that.”

Ursula said it was important for Aunty Irene to meet Merrill, because it was Albert's art that fostered her love of painting.

"It was on her bucket list to to go (Alice Springs)... she let that slip to me when I told her about the paintings, how important he was to he,” she said.

"She is the most incredible mentor and role model for anyone in our community, Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal, so to be able to give something back to her was really important.”