Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Merrill Namitjira with her father, Ewald Namitjira's, painting.
Merrill Namitjira with her father, Ewald Namitjira's, painting. Caitlan Charles
Art & Theatre

A safe return home for Namitjira legacy

by Caitlan Charles
4th Aug 2018 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NAMITJIRA paintings are going home. From Grafton, the paintings will take the long journey to Alice Springs with Merrill Namitijira, the granddaughter of famous Aboriginal artist Albert Namitijira.

The three paintings, by Claude Pannka, son-in-law to Albert, Ewald Namitjira, Albert's son and Merrill's father, and Keith Namitjira, Albert's son, will return to Alice Springs and be placed into the Namitjira Legacy Trust.

The three artworks returned to the Namitijira family.
The three artworks returned to the Namitijira family. Contribtued

Found in a South Grafton op-shop more than 12 months ago, the three paintings have created a buzz in the Clarence Valley art community.

Merrill said she was pleased to see the paintings going home.

"One of the paintings was done by my father,” she said.

"I have to take it back where it really comes from.”

The three artworks returned to the Namitijira family.
The three artworks returned to the Namitijira family. Contribtued

But now, Ursula Tunks from the Mend and Make Do Crew, who found the paintings in a donation they'd been given, is thrilled and relieved to see the paintings going home.

"We had organised the flight for Aunty Irene (Daley) to take them home, but she wasn't well enough,” Ursula said.

"We decided because she couldn't do it, we asked the Prime Minister and Cabinet if it was alright that someone from the family come (to Grafton).

The three artworks returned to the Namitijira family.
The three artworks returned to the Namitijira family. Contribtued

"I just want them home safely.

"Doing the right thing by the First Nations people shouldn't be exceptional, it should be the rule... so we have to change that.”

Ursula said it was important for Aunty Irene to meet Merrill, because it was Albert's art that fostered her love of painting.

"It was on her bucket list to to go (Alice Springs)... she let that slip to me when I told her about the paintings, how important he was to he,” she said.

"She is the most incredible mentor and role model for anyone in our community, Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal, so to be able to give something back to her was really important.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
albert namitjira alice springs art clarence valley irene daley mend and make do crew namitjira south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Rebels legend Xavier Sullivan hangs up the boots

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Rebels legend Xavier Sullivan hangs up the boots

    Rugby League IT'S the sport that gave him family and friends, and helped him through some of the darkest times in his life, but the Rebels front-rower has called it a day

    Stunning painting makes a point, wins art prize

    premium_icon Stunning painting makes a point, wins art prize

    News "It won for its statement... works of art should say something”

    Why more Aussie music stars are touring rural towns

    premium_icon Why more Aussie music stars are touring rural towns

    Music More of our famous musicians are touring outside the bigger cities.

    Local Partners