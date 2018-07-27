A sausage sanga' for mental health

Grab yourself a sausage sanga' at Bunnings in South Grafton from founder of the Black Tie Ball Emma Joseph and volunteer Ellie Hearfield.

FOR the small price of a sausage sanga' you can help raise much needed funds for mental health in the Clarence Valley.

You have until 4pm to grab a snag, or snag a combo deal which includes a sausage sandwich, drink and Black Tie cooler outside Bunnings South Grafton. Your hard-earned funds will go towards The Black Tie Ball.

The Black Tie Ball is a not-for-profit organisation, founded by Emma Joseph and a small committee of members of the community with the aim to raise awareness for mental health.

Ms Joseph welcomed everyone in the community to come have a sausage sanga'.

She said everything raised will go back into mental health awareness and programs in the Clarence.

"This will be the last big public push to raise funds for the Black Tie Ball," she said.

You can purchase raffle tickets at the sausage sizzle today or at the Grafton District Services Club for $2 each of three for $5. The raffle will be drawn on the night of the Black Tie Ball.

The Black Tie Ball is a night of glitz, glamour and food where the community can come together to start a conversation about the stigma and silent disease-the black dog.

Tickets to the ball include unlimited beer, wine, and soft drinks, a three course meal, lucky door prize and a small gift.

There will also be live music by Luke Vassella and special guest speaker Joel Thompson from the Manly Sea Eagles.

The 2018 Black Tie Ball will be held at the Grafton District Services Club on August 25. Purchase tickets for the Black Tie Ball and the raffle at the GDSC. For more information visit www.facebook.com/theblacktieball/