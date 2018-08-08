A sentimental love of tradition brings Jessie to Jacaranda

A FAN OF tradition and community, Jacaranda Queen Candidate Jessie Dean has always admired the festival but has missed out on important events.

But last year, the 29-year-old saw her first float parade and fell even more in love with the purple festival.

The Grafton photographer didn't grow up in Grafton. Moving around a lot as a child, she was drawn to the festival and the dedication to the the annual event.

"I've done a few jobs for the Jacaranda Festival before and I really like the festival,” she said.

Jessie didn't plan on being involved at first, but after being involved in a video for Retro Fest last year, she changed her mind.

"I just thought, why not,” she said. "I've always managed to miss the activities because of work, but for this, you have to be here and you can't miss it. I'll get to do it all.

"Much like Alana (Gordon), I thought 'I can't do it next year if I wanted to'.”

Jessie said she was really enjoying the experience this year.

"All the girls are really lovely, we've all become quite good friends,” she said.