Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jessie Dean, 2018 Jacaranda Queen Candidate.
Jessie Dean, 2018 Jacaranda Queen Candidate. Caitlan Charles
News

A sentimental love of tradition brings Jessie to Jacaranda

by Caitlan Charles
8th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

A FAN OF tradition and community, Jacaranda Queen Candidate Jessie Dean has always admired the festival but has missed out on important events.

But last year, the 29-year-old saw her first float parade and fell even more in love with the purple festival.

The Grafton photographer didn't grow up in Grafton. Moving around a lot as a child, she was drawn to the festival and the dedication to the the annual event.

"I've done a few jobs for the Jacaranda Festival before and I really like the festival,” she said.

Jessie didn't plan on being involved at first, but after being involved in a video for Retro Fest last year, she changed her mind.

"I just thought, why not,” she said. "I've always managed to miss the activities because of work, but for this, you have to be here and you can't miss it. I'll get to do it all.

"Much like Alana (Gordon), I thought 'I can't do it next year if I wanted to'.”

Jessie said she was really enjoying the experience this year.

"All the girls are really lovely, we've all become quite good friends,” she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    News Andrew Tarrant remembered by the community, family and friends

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime Police release digital image of man who could help inquiries

    MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    premium_icon MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    Community Loyal workers bring up long service milestones

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners