A short history of our theatres

POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT: Inside one of the old theatres in Grafton.

THE SARATON Theatre is an icon in Grafton. With its historic facades and stunning main theatre, it harks back to the days when heading to the theatre was a special occasion.

But not many people know that there were many more theatres in Grafton once upon a time.

Trocadero, Fitzroy St

First opened as a skating rink, it became known as Picture Pops after it was leased by Mr F Puddlecombe.

Picture Pops became the first place a film was shown.

From Mr Puddlecombe, it was then leased to Mr Smythe, who renamed it the Fitzroy Theatre. It was then passed on to the Notaras Bros, who continued to run it as a theatre. It then became a dance palais.

The front section of the building was destroyed by fire in December 1944, a severe storm caused more damage in 1980 and it was completely destroyed by fire in March 1987.

Garden Theatre,

116 Pound St

The Garden Theatre opened in 1927 and became the place where Dorgan's Kinima programs were shown. The cinema has five rooms, an auditorium, stage, two dressing rooms, and an operating box.

In 1944 it was damaged by fire on the eastern side.

Victoria Theatre, Victoria St

Thought to be the oldest cinema in Grafton, it was located opposite the court house and opened in 1871 "under the lessee-ship of Mr T Pearce, after it had undergone such alterations as to render it in every way adapted for theatrical representations”.

This theatre did not show films.

Theatre Royal, Pound St

Originally known as the Lyceum and in 1915 known as the Malloy's Pictures, this was the home of Page's Picture Pops.

A Mr Durrington described the theatre in the Clarence and Richmond River Examiner: "This theatre, situated on the busiest and most convenient portion of the town, has for many years been the recognised theatre by the majority of most important visiting companies.”

The theatre was demolished in 1936.

Visit the Clarence River Historical Society where they have a display on theatres for the Jacaranda Festival.