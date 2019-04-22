Menu
Anti-Adani protesters turned out at Ferry Park in Maclean as the convoy passed yesterday.
Environment

Adani protestors rally in Maclean

Kathryn Lewis
22nd Apr 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
PROTESTERS came out in support of the anti-Adani convoy as it made its way through the Clarence Valley yesterday.

Up to 180 cars, many of them electric, decorated in "Stop Adani" paraphernalia made their way along the Pacific Highway as part of a two-week campaign, organised by conservationist Bob Brown, to stop the proposed Carmichael coal mine.

Karen von Ahlefeldt said many in the convoy stopped for a chat and were "boosted" by the show of support.

"A lot of people standing there wished they could be on the convoy, this was a good chance for them to be part of it," Ms von Ahlefeldt said.

Clarence Valley Councillor and Greens party member Greg Clancy stood at South Grafton waving on the cars as they made their way north.

"Politicians are not listening, and some of the public don't understand," Cr Clancy said.

"They think it is jobs, we need coal, but we don't, we are phasing it out. Coal is not the future, it is the past."

He said no more of the Galilee Basin should be dug up and the proposed coal mine would be "contributing to climate change".

Cr Clancy said movements such as the convoy were important steps to making change.

"Bob Brown has said this is going to be another Franklin River issue," he said.

"People are not going to stand by. There will be protests, there will be arrests, it will be big."

"You just have to look at how many vehicles have gone past today to know it's going to be big."

Cr Clancy called on politicians to commit to oppose the Queensland mine ahead of the federal election next month.

adani carmichael coal mine ferry park
Grafton Daily Examiner

