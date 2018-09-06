A small school with a big heart celebrates 150 years

AT CHATSWORTH Island Public School, they are in the business of creating good citizens of the community.

They have a bit of an old-school feel, with all the students knowing each other and teachers instilling good manners in all the students.

Principal Greg Speirs said at Chatsworth they try to focus on the students with a one-in-all-in philosophy.

"Every child is greeted and feels comfortable to greet us (the teachers) with a hello,” he said.

"It's very family and community orientated here, with communication with families and the community being important here.

"Everyone knows each other, which is unique in a small school community.

"We're a bit old-school... there is nothing wrong with old-school values. That is what we try and instil in the kids.”

All school photo of Chatsworth Island Public School. Contributed

Mr Speirs said from a personal point of view, working with the kids at Chattsworth Public School is a humbling experience.

"Being a teaching principal, from my point of view, you maintain that relationship with the kids,” he said.

"I have my paperwork day, but then when I'm back in the classroom it brings me back to earth and you remember why you are still teaching.

"The relationship you build with the kids, both now and in the future is important. We want our kids to leave Chatty and remember who their primary school teachers were and that they made a difference when they were at the school.

"Education is number one, but the respect and manners and being good citizens when we leave is extremely important.”

He added that teaching at Chatsworth Island Public School allows him to keep teaching in a wonderful environment.

Students sit on the new deck at the school. Chatsworth Island Public School

"We have lunch with the kids every day, you're out in the playground with them,” he said.

"Being a small community you see the kids around on the weekend too, you always get a hello.

"Parents are invited in and it's an open door policy with the kids.

"At this stage in my career, I don't have aspirations to go anywhere, I love Chatty, I love the school and there are still lots I want to do with the kids and for the school.”

Part of their main drive at the school is to create caring and respectful citizens when they leave and head out into the wider community.

With the students coming from some of the Clarence Valley's more isolated areas, Mr Speirs said students are still given every opportunity to participate in a wide variety of things and the community often come together to help make things happen.

The new signage for Chatsworth island Public School to celebrate 150 years of education. Chatsworth Island Public School

"They don't miss out on much,” he said.

"We still run our cross country carnival through the cane, I'll ask the farmer next door if he could mow the field... and he mows the track for us. You can't do that in big school.

"It's all about the kids and that is what public education is all about.” Mr Speirs said Saturday's celebration is for everyone to come together and catch up with old friend, share stories and remember Chatsworth Island Public School.

Chatsworth Island Public School 2018 kindy Adam Hourigan

A message from Chatty students

CHATSWORTH Island Public School is all about the kids.

We have awesome teachers and because we are a small school everyone knows everyone and we all look out for each other.

Our school is right on the river and surrounded by cane.

The school grounds are the best! We have a great playground, cricket pitch, basketball court, vegie gardens, a fishpond, a resident rooster, plenty of grass and shady trees if you want to kick back and read a book or chat with your friends.

Our classrooms all have interactive whiteboards and lots of computers as well as iPads. We also do lots of art and sport as well as Maths and English of course! One of the best things about our school is our canteen,The Chatty Snack Shack.

We now have our own barbecue area to use on special occasions not to mention the yummy and nutritious food prepared by our canteen mums and dads.

We think our school rocks!

It's time for sesquicentenary celebrations

You are invited! The Chatsworth Island Public School Sesquicentenary committee would like to invite you and your family to their 150 year celebrations on Saturday, September 8 from 10am.

There will be photo and memorabilia displays, timelines, student performances, games, stalls, tea, coffee, barbecue and a place to catch up with old friends.

Please phone the school for more information on 66464346.