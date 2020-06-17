A smile for the studio reopening after COVID

Studio One Dance Academy jazz students including Halle Graham (front) jump for joy on their first day back in the studio after coronavirus restrictions closed them 85 days ago.

THE studios at Studio One Dance Academy in Grafton have been silent for the past 85 days due to the coronavirus restrictions.

However, the sound of little feet coming up the stairs on Monday was a joyous one for teacher Gail Harding - her tiny tots itching to get back to their studio after restrictions were lifted.

"They were beautiful, they were so excited," Ms Harding said. "They all stood on their spots and were fabulous."

Dance studios were forced to close on a morning's notice in March as part of the government's restrictions for COVID-19, and Ms Harding said they had to adapt quickly.

"They told us in the morning that we had to close by midday," she said.

"We went straight onto Zoom, and gave all our children class work as well. We've Zoomed every week and the class work they can do at their own times."

While dancing in isolation proved a challenge, Ms Harding said she was pleased to be out the other side.

"The kids handled it well, though a lot were sick of Zoom to a certain extent because they were doing it for school as well," she said.

While classes have resumed, there are strict regulations that must be followed, with further exemptions released Friday not able to planned for.

"We had prepared to only have nine children per class, and we were told at Friday 5pm that it had increased to 20," Ms Harding said.

"But we already had a timetable in place to cover the nine, and we'll continue like that until the end of term when we'll change it again.

Every child has an allocated spot, with plastic bags for their gear and no street shoes allowed in the studio space.

"We're doing temperature checks, have heaps of hand sanitiser, the two studios times are split so people aren't arriving and leaving at the same time," Ms Harding said.

"We're following all the guidelines."

After one of the most dramatic periods of her 30 year dance teaching career, Ms Harding said it was amazing to see the students back in the studio.

"Just seeing them come back, having them back with a smile on their face wanting to dance again is wonderful," she said.

"They all had their time to arrive, but they were all here early ready to go."