A smorgasbord of awesome at Jacarok

YOUNG BLOOD: Verse 17 is a band from Grafton who have been finding their feet in the local music scene, playing at the music festival AYA Music Fest this year. CreateByDarc

IF LAST year's Jacarok wasn't action-packed enough, this year it's going to be bigger than ever.

The brainchild of Headpound's front man Luke Gough, Jacarok is a labour of love that began as a way to breathe life back into Grafton's music scene.

This year, Jacarok will bring 10 energy-packed, rock-solid bands with loads of rock, blues, metal, funk and country filling your ears with joy.

With homegrown talent the highlight, this year the stage will host two of Grafton's upcoming bands, acoustic duo Dan and Georgia and young rock legends Verse 17.

Joining the ranks of Grafton's youngest talent are Lismore newcomers Cafe Enema, who have recently won the Southern Cross University Battle of the Bands competition in August.

"Until the return of Jacarok in 2016 there had been almost nothing to inspire local youth to learn an instrument or collaborate and form bands." Gough said.

"Live bands seemed to be a thing of the past since Y2K when a new generation of DJs were born.

"We are only just beginning to see a new wave of live music fans and musicians emerge from schools, more festivals being organised, a battle I have been fighting since 2012 when I began inviting touring bands to play at the Great Northern Hotel in South Grafton."

Gough said as a music teacher, he is privy to the amazing music produced by some of the young bands playing at Jacarok.

"Members of both Verse 17, and Dan and Georgia groups have just absolutely nailed their HSC music performances, some of which I had the opportunity to witness and also accompany," he said.

"Their skills are highly developed, I'm giving them the spotlight they deserve at Jacarok as well as the opportunity to network and meet the rest of the touring and local bands on the day."

In the 80s and 90s, the spirit of the Jacaranda Festival was boosted with Jacarok, held in Market Square. Bringing the masses coming, the concert was a showcase of the hottest, most polished music talent from around the north coast and beyond.

For decades, Jacarok was merely a whisper in the blossoms, until last year when local bands brought down the house at the Grafton Racecourse, becoming the biggest live music event that Grafton had seen since Jacarok in the 90s.

"As a teenager during the 90s, Jacarok was an iconic music festival, the Clarence Valley was very obviously rich in musical culture," Gough said.

"The excitement around live music at the time was huge, there was always something for us to do, somewhere for people to unite and express themselves in a constructive and positive way."

Now, it's back to bring the same flavour to the 2017 Jacaranda Festival.

Gough said this year, everything was running smoothly in the lead up to Jacarok.

"Credits also to Jack Hutchen for an amazing flyer. Chad Ellis of From Crisis To Collapse organising ads for online magazines. Sonny Ingledew of Deadweight Express and Yellow Gutt Cigar Box guitars (Brisbane) who hand made a Cigar Box Guitar as a major raffle prize and organised other prizes," he said.

"Roger Saunders for putting his drum kit up two years in a row as the 'house kit', which makes change over of bands run seamlessly. Phil Kennedy of 104.7fm going out out of his way to promote Jacarok. Adam Wills and Vicki Forbes for offering office and printing facilities at Clarence Valley Conservatorium, and countless other people who have offered to hand out flyers, shared the event on Facebook and offered their assistance in any way at all."

The Ramornie Bar will be open with wrist bands available for people over the age of 18 and there will be food and drink available and free water. Under age people must be accompanied by an adult. Entry to the event is free.

Jacarok 2017: The bands

Deadweight Express is a Brisbane-based heavy blues rock duo, consisting of Sonny Ingledew and Calvin Edward.

The Moonshiners formed in the small coastal town of Yamba. The band consists of Ryan Enns, a Canadian immigrant with a bag full of songs about whiskey; Dane Byrne, a dedicated punk rocker from the Goldy with a penchant for punchy bass lines and vegetarian food; and Huw Elias, a Melbourne musician who took a wrong turn off the Pacific Highway and fell in love with the surf.

Chris Staff Band has played major festivals such as Tamworth, Hats Off Country, Gympie Muster, Adelaide International Guitar Festival. Staff's latest single from his DIFFERENT ROAD album Storm's A Comin' hit number 1 position on the Australian Country Tracks Chart.

Headpound was formed in 1990 with the original band members consisting of Ross Gardner, Roger Saunders, the late Lee Tapping "Tappo" and Matt Donovan.

Suffering a huge loss in 2008, with the death of much loved front-man/vocalist/legend Lee "Tappo" Tapping. Performing at Jacarok 2017 will be original drummer DogMan and guitarist Rossco Gardener being joined by vocalist/bass player Luke Gough and lead guitarist Nathan Cave.

Headpound play live: Headpound play a Sepultura cover at a show in Grafton

Byron Bay's most recent extreme metal band, From Crisis To Collapse has members hailing from the streets of Spain, Napes, Sydney, Brisbane and Byron Bay.

Verse 17 is a three piece alternative rock band Featuring Ivan Grace, Rohan Fogarty and Sam Craik of Grafton. A concoction of funky jazz vibes, heavy distortion and killer riffs.

This will be Ritchie Jameson Band's first live performance and if you love clean, simple grooves, or appreciates modern politically correct sentiments, this band is not for you.

Synapse has experienced radio and TV success with their original songs over the last two decades, having won Triple J's Unearthed Competition in the mid-90s, getting signed by Warner records, coupled with high rotation airplay on Triple J and Triple M.

Dan Doon is a rock soloist, covering music from the 80s through to today's hits.

Café Enema is a high energy group that give there all in every performance who recently won the Lismore Southern Cross Uni Battle, beating nine other bands.

Dan & Georgia are a dynamic Grafton based acoustic duo. They have been performing together for three years and their connection comes through in their music.