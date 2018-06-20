A 'souper' day at the gallery

THERE was much to celebrate at the Friends of Grafton Gallery's annual Soup Day on Sunday: the gallery's 30th anniversary and its future secured with the $7.6M grant for extensions to exhibition spaces and facilities.

President of the Friends' committee, Heather Brown, presented the celebrity chef, Kerrie Bowles of Cowper Art Gallery, and thanked 110 patrons present, for their continued support.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay introduced several of the Valley's finest chefs who described their soups and some of the innovations behind their recipes, before guests began their tastings.

Exotic and traditional hand-made breads by Geoff Crispin, Evie Miller and David Lorenzo accompanied the soups.

An array of delicious cakes by the Friends' committee and long-time supporter Bree Hiatt , rounded off the feast in the gallery's sunny courtyard.