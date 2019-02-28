A splash of colour as InFocus winners announced

WINNER: The coveted plunge Arts & Culture category prize of $500 goes to Whitney Heilers for her photo A Bit of Fun in the Sun at Wooli. Whitney's photograph will be the image for the plunge Arts & Culture festival in April.

IT MAY look like a bit of splashing around, but for Whitney Heilers, her day of fun in the sun will represent the Clarence's leading artistic festival.

The coveted plunge Arts & Culture category prize of $500 was awarded to Ms Heilers for her photo A Bit of Fun in the Sun at Wooli. Whitney's photo will be the image for the plunge Arts & Culture festival in April and the festival's main guide cover.

Winners of the other categories and a $500 prize were:

. Jules Middlebrook for Cowboy Boots and Boat Rides on the Gorge in the digital camera category

. Sherrie-lee Rediger for Making a Splash at Lilydale in the mobile camera category

. Lucy Rogers for Pink Sunset Water in the compact camera category

. A $200 prize was also awarded to the youth category winner Eliza Davis for her photo Summertime Memories of the old Peters Factory in Grafton.

This year's competition asked for a theme of Postcards of the Clarence, and the judges were impressed with the range and skill shown by entrants in their interpretation of the brief.