A splash of hope for Ulmarra pool reopening

President of Ulmarra Village Inc Steve Pickering is concerned about a resolution to fill in the Ulmarra pool by council will go ahead before they have a chance to put forward a proposal to save the pool.

THERE may be a glimmer hope for the Ulmarra Pool with a possible reopening, according to one of its main proponents.

President of Ulmarra Village Inc Steve Pickering said a large multinational corporation, working within the valley, had agreed to assist with repairs and upgrades to the site.

"They wanted an engineers report though, and there is no report, so they've agreed to do one.”

The engineers were on site yesterday looking at the pool, and Mr Pickering said it will be a vital step in presenting Clarence Valley Council with plans to reopen the pool.

Last year, council resolved to give the Ulmarra committee until March to come up with a sustainable plan to keep the pool open.

"The prospect of it being repaired and upgraded will be a big boon, it'll make things easier, especially get this engineers report,” Mr Pickering said.

"It'll make things easier, we'll know what the condition is, we'll get estimate on what it'll cost to get it up to scratch.”

Mr Picketing said the Ulmarra Village Inc at a meeting last week voted to form a pool subcommittee, and he had presented three plans to the meeting, all of which were met with hope and consensus that they all would work well.

"The idea is we'll put three viable plans to council and ask them to choose,” he said.

"Our subcommittee will meet again in about a week, and hopefully we'll get the report back in the engineers, but in the meantime we've spoken to some organisations who are keen to help us run the pool from a governance perspective.”

Clarence Valley Council originally planned to fill in the pool site as part of the Bailey Park masterplan, but council voted for a "stay of execution” for the pool site, and instructed general Ashley Lindsay to engage with the community to come up with a plan to keep the pool open.

The Ulmarra pool was closed in April 2017.