Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRIENDLY COMPETITION: The Grafton team competes at the Elders Olympics held in Port Macquarie in April.
FRIENDLY COMPETITION: The Grafton team competes at the Elders Olympics held in Port Macquarie in April.
Sport

A sporting chance for fun at Elders Olympic games

by Shelly Phillips
29th May 2019 12:00 PM

ON APRIL 11, five elders from Grafton - Midge Bancroft, Mary Simms, Ann Ping, Margaret Kleindienst and Janice Evans - joined Coffs Harbour Manaam Guyugaan Elders for the 18th annual Aboriginal Elders Olympic Games in Port Macquarie.

The event, hosted by Werin Elders, featured a range of low-impact events including quoits, relay walking races including an egg and spoon event, netball and softball hoop shooting, hockey ball obstacle course and footy pass competition.

There were 38 other teams from around New South Wales competing on the day. The Ngambaga Bindaray Girraa Elders from Nambucca/Bowraville were the overall winners and will host the event in 2020. The Mungindi team won the best banner and shirt.

While the Grafton team didn't take home a title, the women enjoyed meeting and yarning with other elders and will be entering another Grafton team next year.

aboriginal elders olympic games the deadly examiner
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Asbestos a major concern for Aboriginal community

    Asbestos a major concern for Aboriginal community

    Health At the Baryulgil mine everyone in the small community was in daily contact with asbestos dust, children played in tailings

    • 29th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Dark emu flying off the shelf

    Dark emu flying off the shelf

    Community Indigenous books a popular choice for library goers

    A piece of Clarence culture on their backs

    premium_icon A piece of Clarence culture on their backs

    News Yaegl artist designs new indigenous jersey for NAIDOC week

    Preserving heritage throughout progress

    Preserving heritage throughout progress

    News RMS work to keep Aboriginal cultural heritage alive