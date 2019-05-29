A sporting chance for fun at Elders Olympic games

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: The Grafton team competes at the Elders Olympics held in Port Macquarie in April.

ON APRIL 11, five elders from Grafton - Midge Bancroft, Mary Simms, Ann Ping, Margaret Kleindienst and Janice Evans - joined Coffs Harbour Manaam Guyugaan Elders for the 18th annual Aboriginal Elders Olympic Games in Port Macquarie.

The event, hosted by Werin Elders, featured a range of low-impact events including quoits, relay walking races including an egg and spoon event, netball and softball hoop shooting, hockey ball obstacle course and footy pass competition.

There were 38 other teams from around New South Wales competing on the day. The Ngambaga Bindaray Girraa Elders from Nambucca/Bowraville were the overall winners and will host the event in 2020. The Mungindi team won the best banner and shirt.

While the Grafton team didn't take home a title, the women enjoyed meeting and yarning with other elders and will be entering another Grafton team next year.