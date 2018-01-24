Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

A stroke of good fun

Paddle board instructor from Paddle Coffs Coast Karren Dallas with her workshop group at Copmanhurst.
Paddle board instructor from Paddle Coffs Coast Karren Dallas with her workshop group at Copmanhurst. Ebony Stansfield
ebony stansfield
by

Young people in the Clarence Valley experienced free paddle boarding lessons by a stand-up paddle boarding instructor, supported by the Out of the Box initiative from the council.

Participants were loaned all the necessary equipment on the day including life jackets, and paddle boards.

Paddle board instructor from Paddle Coffs Coast Karen Dallas said this workshop catered for 8 to 25 year olds teaches the youth valuable life lessons.

"The kids come out and learn balance, water rescue, how to stand up paddle board, how to work with each other as a team and how to play.”

"They also learnt how to help somebody if they are swimming and in distress, then how to get them back on the board and bring them back. Also if they come across somebody who is tired or injured, how to tow them back on the stand up paddle board, ” Ms Dallas said.

The group also learnt different techniques on how to do pivot techniques, strokes and turning surf stance, standing, prone paddling and kneel paddling.

Ms Dallas believes that the workshops are important for the community, as it pushes the youth to go outside and learn.

"They don't even realise that they are learning throughout the workshop, because they are having too much fun.”

The group also works in a team environment, where they are looking out for each other and making sure each other is safe.

"Those skills only build and grow as they get older.”

Kathryn Comerford from Ballina, whose son attended the workshop, said all she can see and hear is happiness and laughter from the children attending.

"It's country hospitality, in a close-knit environment. It's great because they are getting time outdoors, while teaching sensible life skills.”

The Out of the Box has offered a range of free and interactive workshops for young people, funded by Clarence Valley Council.

With the the workshops spanning over various locations across the Clarence Valley including Yamba, Wooli, Copmanhurst, Coutts Crossing and Grafton.

The Red Rock Surf club invites the community to take part in the Bruce Green memorial paddle, on Friday at 9am.

Event co-ordinator Karen Dallas said the paddle is to remember Bruce one of their greatly missed members who passed away.

"He did the most patrol hours every year and he loved the surf club, the river and paddling."

The donation for the registration goes towards Red Rock SLSC includes sausage sizzle, and live music.

Registration opens at 8.30am for a starting time of 9am.

Topics:  clarence valley out of the box paddle board

Grafton Daily Examiner
Changing a date is the least we can do

Changing a date is the least we can do

The push to change the date highlights a much bigger issue in this country

Final whistle sounds for CBD sports store

Mark Sullivan's expertise in sports equipment when his store Sportspower in Prince St, Grafton, closes at the end of next month.

Sports store owner pulls the pin after 33 years.

Tim Tam releases three new flavours

Three new gelato inspired flavours hit shelves nationally on February 6. Source: Supplied

THERE are plenty of killer combinations out there.

New fields for Debra the Zebra to raise money

ROCK STAR: Debra the Zebra will move to new quarters while the Grafton Men's Shed auctions her.

Local business stumps up $2500 opening bid for rocking zebra.

Local Partners