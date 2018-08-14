Menu
City Bears captain Liam Ellis could not muster enough to get his side across the line in the Far North Coast Premier League finals.
Hockey

A tale of the two Bears in premier league

Matthew Elkerton
by
14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
HOCKEY: City Bears were unable to replicate their interdistrict heroics from last season, with the Far North Coast premier league reigning premiers bowing out of the finals race in a tough semi-final against Northern Star.

The depleted Bears, who were missing almost half their squad through other commitments, were outclassed in all facets by the Star outfit who secured a comfortable 5-0 win.

The onslaught started early for the Bears, conceding their first goal within 10 minutes, and they never recovered on Brent Livermore Field.

"We got smashed, they were just a class above,” Bears experienced campaigner Dave Dart said. "We just had too many first grade players out, and we were never in the contest.

"The guys fought valiantly but we were just no match for their outfit.”

While he was disappointed the side could not go back-to-back in the interdistrict competition, Dart admitted it was simply a different outfit to the one that won last season.

"It's really a tale of two teams, when you compare the side we put on the park in the grand final last year to what played on the weekend, there is no comparison,” he said.

It was a tough finals series for all Grafton sides with Clocktower Hotel Royals also dropping their semi-final to a rampant Coraki outfit.

Royals gave up eight goals in the onslaught at Hepburn Park on Saturday, with the green machine also feeling the pinch of their players' representative commitments.

Coraki went on to be crowned premiers on Sunday with a thrilling 2-1 result against Northern Star.

