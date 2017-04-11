A tale of two halves for Ghosts derby win

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Battle of the River local league derby was a true tale of two halves for the Grafton Ghosts as they returned from the break to run in 28-unanswered points in the second stanza to run out 42-6 winners against Rebels.

While it appeared the team had been on the receiving end of an almighty spray from captain-coach Danny Wicks, it was actually quite the opposite in the home sheds.

"I think a few of the boys were still running off emotions from last year's grand final, they were feeling from a few scars and they were just getting a bit flustered out there in the beginning," Wicks said.

"I just came in at half time, when the games was still pretty tight, and I just said to them hold on to the ball and you are going to get a completely different game of rugby league.

"I think we completed like 85% in the second half."

Wicks said he was most impressed with his men in the middle who matched up strength to strength against the biggest forward pack in Group 2.

There are those stand out oplayers and they know who they are but for me it always starts in the middle," he said. "It comes from those blokes busting their guts up the centre, and the blokes on the edge cash in on their effort.

"I think we showed real character and had a real crack in the second half."