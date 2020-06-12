A taste of things to come for Valley producers?

Vice Chair of Clarence valley Food Inc Beef Producer Geoff Jones, CVFI chair Debrah Novak and co - founder of Rural Aid Tracy Alder.

IN A bid to build on heightened community awareness of global supply chains, Clarence Valley Food Inc is talking up local supply chains.

The coronavirus has brought the somewhat precarious nature of global supply chains to the fore recently and to coincide with a new-found thirst for regional development, CVFI has released a series of discussion papers.

“Post COVID-19 will be the defining time for all stakeholders to join together to collaborate and commit to a new evidence-based strategy to ensure the food and agribusiness security and prosperity of the Clarence Valley,” one paper says.

“Building infrastructure, investing in social capital and local strategic planning statements provide a long-term benefit for our local economy but also for the state and federal government.

“This approach will build resilience and security in the food supply chain in a region that has the highest natural disaster declarations in the state.”

Drawing on research conducted by the CSIRO, CVFI recognised a “less predictable planet” coupled with increasingly connected global supply chains made regions more exposed to “supply shocks”.

CVFI chair Debrah Novak wanted to help people better understand supply chains and ensure primary producers could adapt in order reduce expose to these “supply shocks”.

“A supply chain shock is when a primary producer who sells bulk produce can’t gain access to their markets, processors or packaging,” she said.

In the US, where the crisis has been most acute, it has meant millions of litres of milk has been poured out and millions of kilograms of vegetables tilled back into the soil.

While the flipside of the crisis meant people were increasingly aware of supply chains, Ms Novak said the issue ran deeper than farmers losing their markets.

Something as simple as disruption to plastic supplies could have dire consequences as a producer, who could be faced with destroying product for no other reason than they can’t store or package it to deliver to market.

Known as the ‘Just in Time’ supply chain model, businesses decrease costs by reducing the amount of goods held at any one time, meaning a product is delivered “just in time” to be sold.

“These supply chains are hyper-efficient but not resilient or adaptable to any supply shocks.

“Australia’s pandemic crisis must serve as a turning point to put into action the restructuring our food supply chain and security and the systems and policies that underpins it.”

“Australia must pay close attention to what is happening to its global trading partners because if we follow their lead we are doomed to make the same mistakes and, in the process, slowly starve a nation to death.”

Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan struck a different tone on the issue, and while recognising the supply chain “stresses” experienced during the pandemic, said as a country we had “done pretty well”.

He too acknowledged there was a growing group of people wanting to see the country become more “self-reliant” in some areas of manufacturing, and said the regions would be a great place for it.

“There are some lessons to come out of this for sure, but that being said, we have done pretty well as a country,” he said.

“There have been a few areas of particular concern – some medical equipment and PPE … and we need to work on those.”

Mr Hogan said the agriculture sector in particular had held up well and building on current strengths to develop the “value added” products was particularly important.

He said that had become more evident the longer his ‘buy local’ Facebook campaign – where he showcases Australian products daily – continued.

“You can see the part we play already, look at the beef producer that we are, we are an amazing food bowl now and those supply chains became very important,” he said.

Since I started this campaign I am amazed who has come out of the woodwork,” he said.

“Just yesterday I was promoting a dog food producer based in Evans Head.”