A toast to local community doing their bit for environment

CUP AND AWAY: Owner of Toast Espresso Judy Hackett, who last year introduced a discount of 20 cents each time a customer uses their own cup. Ebony Stansfield

THOUSANDS of people in the community have now taken their own takeaway cup to Toast Espresso to take advantage of the initiative

where customers can save 20 cents per coffee if they bring their own

cup.

After ABC-TV program War on Waste aired in June 2017, Toast Espresso introduced the discount that ismore than the cost of a cup and lid.

In June this year, more than 800 people took their own cup to use at the cafe, compared with 172 in June 2017.

Toast Espresso owner Judy Hackett said the discount didn't seem to be the main motivation for people using their own cup.

"We are really pleased that people are genuinely getting value from using their own cups and they are motivated to create habits and reduce landfill,” she said.

"Our approach has been about making lasting change, not be preachy and make people feel guilty for not remembering.”

Toast Espresso also uses biodegradable take-away cups that can go in a green bin at home, has implemented an automated milk tap measuring system so they don't waste any product and most of their milk is stored in refillable sacks so they use fewer plastic milk bottles.

"The best option until technology catches up is to take your own cup whenever you can or consider drinking your daily brew in-house.”