35°
A touch of Ireland in the Clarence

Caitlan Charles | 1st Dec 2016 10:00 AM
ABOVE: Wallis Bird is about to embark on her first Australian tour, playing her first show at the Pelican Playhouse. BELOW: Tullara Connors will be the special guest at Wallis Bird's gig.
ABOVE: Wallis Bird is about to embark on her first Australian tour, playing her first show at the Pelican Playhouse. BELOW: Tullara Connors will be the special guest at Wallis Bird's gig.

"I WOULD imagine there is going to be a lot of nakedness and swearing,” was the main thing Irish musician Wallis Bird said the people of Grafton could expect from her performance at the Pelican Playhouse next month.

"I like to take the piss with all of us, I like to think that we are us, rather than me playing a concert,” she said.

For the first time ever, Bird will touch down in Australia to play a number of gigs up and down the east coast.

"I get to know a place by playing the various towns, I don't care where it is, if people say you should play in this town, I say 'ok cool' and my first time around I'll do it,” she said.

"I'm a kind of a creature of newness, I'm up for trying anything.

"They're not going to send you to play in front of a toilet, and if it is a toilet it's fine.

"Everything for me is about locality, I live in big cities but I'm a small town lady and that's what I grew up in and that's what I hold stronger.”

Bird said she was excited to experience what Australia was really like.

"We just want to see as much of the real Australia as possible, just take us to the people,” she said.

"We wanna be where we would hang out and that's with normal heads.

"We're not a show up and show off band, we're not that, we are a show up and what can you show us about you.”

But Wallis does already feel like there is a little bit of Australia in her.

"You guys seem to be quite like Irish and maybe that's why so many Irish go over to your country, I feel like I'm half Australian,” she joked.

Tullara Connors is the special guest at Wallis Bird's show on December 15.

Bird said she's waited a long time to come to Australia to make sure it was the right moment.

"I could have come over a long time ago, I could have made my experiences a long time ago but I didn't,” she said.

"Now I've just met the right booker... and the right team and I'm happy about it.

"A lot of people would say it's late in the game, but I'd say what's late in your game.”

The Irish singer had nothing but praise for her shows special guest, Tullara Connors.

"She is the essence of my Australia,” she said.

"We've become good friends, she's such a sweet lady, I am a huge fan of her music, she blows me away... she's magic.”

Bird has recently released Home, an album dedicated to how she feels right now: really, really good.

"It's about an essential ridiculous grin on your face, I'm really lucky and says look that I worked really f***ing hard for this,” she said.

"My main thing that I wanted was to be happy, that's how I measure my success, I used to measure it all on the materialistic things... like sales or income or awards or blah or whatever.

"But I think I'm lucky enough to be able to say that as now I just want to be happy in myself, I'm happy that I've gotten this far.”

Wallis Bird and Tullara Connors are playing at the Pelican Playhouse on December 15. Tickets are $25/20 from South Grafton News and Gifts 6642 3027.

Grafton Daily Examiner
