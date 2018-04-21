Apartments selling fast in new Paris-inspired development

Five luxury penthouses will be built as part of a $65 million beachside residential tower on the Sunshine Coast.

RGD Construction Pty Ltd was recently appointed to build The Hedge at Buddina, which is being developed by the Buddina Urban Development Group.

The Hedge will offer 11 ground-floor commercial spaces, five levels with 92 one, two and three bedroom apartments over five storeys, and five luxury penthouses on level six.

The Hedge by Buddina Urban Development Group

Designed by MODE, each apartment will have quality fittings and appliances, including a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, stone benches, soft-close drawers, and a walk-in pantry.

There will be an internal laundry, study nook and custom-fitted, walk-in robes in all master suites.

Resident facilities will include a pool, spa and gym, a rooftop garden with ocean views and barbecue facilities, a terrace garden and Parisian-inspired courtyard.

The Hedge by Buddina Urban Development Group

The Hedge spokesman Jason Hague said the developer was happy to be working with a local construction firm, and retaining local jobs.

The Hedge by Buddina Urban Development Group

Construction started last month and is expected to be completed by mid-next year.

"The Hedge at Buddina will be close to schools, bus links, major shopping and professional services including the new $2 billion Sunshine Coast University Hospital within the $5 billion Kawana Health Precinct,'' Mr Hague said.

"With a patrolled beach and local surf club at its doorstep, the project adjoins the newly upgraded Kawana Shoppingworld which has been earmarked for further major improvements in coming years including a cinema complex and new specialty shops."

The Hedge at Buddina is being built at 5 Bermagui Crescent, which is walking distance to the Kawana Surf Club.

Median sales prices for apartments in Buddina fell one per cent in the last three months to $470,000, according to the latest data from CoreLogic.

But that comes after a 10.1 per cent increase in apartment median sales prices in the 12 months to December. The median sales price for a house at Buddina is $785,000, up 4.7 per cent in the last quarter.

Buddina is considered a "high demand market", recording an average of 803 visits per property compared to the Queensland average of 342 hits.

Kylie Bond of McGrath Estate Agents said investors and owner-occupiers were responding enthusiastically, with strong off the plan sales and inquiry levels.

"Thirty-five per cent of apartments have now sold off the plan, with the majority of interest coming from locals," she said.