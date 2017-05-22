A Touch of Realism at Yamba Museum

Award winning artist Paul Bennett and is proud to be exhibiting "A Touch of Realism" at the 'Old Kirk' gallery space at Yamba museum from May 31 to June 7.

Mr Bennett, who has relocated from the Gold Coast to Yamba paints with oils and acrylics and there is no limits to his subjects which include seascapes, landscapes, still life and nature and the occasional portrait

Mr Bennett is always open for commissions and he works from quality photos and is working closely with some of Australia's top outback photographers in his "Outback Series”.

Mr Bennett will be in attendance at the display on Thursday and Friday of that week painting another in the series.

Come and visit and see the artist in action and ask the questions you have been wanting to know.