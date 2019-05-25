A touch of warmth for the community

JOEY CUDDLES: Warm Touch 2460 organiser Jenny Vickery with one happy 'client' using one of their knitted WIRES bags.

IT ALL started when Jenny Vickery overheard someone talking about needing some rugs for an oncology unit.

"I simply made a call and it exploded like a volcano,” Ms Vickery said.

As a result, Warm Touch 2460, a volunteer group dedicated to the needs of communities, was born.

"We cater to cancer patients, those undergoing chemotherapy, or anyone that's doing it tough,” Ms Vickery said.

"In our time, along with the Grafton Knitted Knockers group, we provided around 285 ladies within NSW with knitted knockers prosthesis kits,” she said.

"We have also provided dolls for children's wards, emergency departments and for FACS.

"If someone needs something, we usually have someone who can put their hand up and help.”

Including beanies, scarves, bags, teddy bears and food donations, the list of items from the hands of countless volunteers is endless.

"I have a special group of ladies at Clarence Village Garden who just knit squares and it is the neatest knitting. Then one of our ladies joins those squares all together; it's a group effort,” Ms Vickery said.

She said said volunteers did not need to be skilled at craft to help.

"We have people who like to help with raffles, run stalls or deliver things,” she said.

"It's a real group effort.”

For more information, please visit the Warm Touch 2460 Facebook page or phone 0422888415.