A town without post once again

by Caitlan Charles
2nd Aug 2018 11:30 AM

COPMANHURST residents are without mail again following a break in at the Rest Point Hotel.

On Monday night, the pub in Copmanhurst was trashed by intruders who caused a considerable amount of damage according to posts on Facebook.

Because of the break in, residents will be unable to collect their mail until at least Friday due to safety reasons.

This is the second time this year the residents of Copmanhurst have been without mail with the Rest Point Hotel taking over the post office duties from the shop.

Many residents have posted online about the need for a door-to-door postal service, but in the past Australia Post has said this is not feasible.

It is understood that mail will be available from the Grafton Post Office.

