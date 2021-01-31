A trailer you can set on fire? I’d like to see that

FIRE SAFETY: FRNSW Ballina has one of seven new purpose-built community education trailers across NSW. The trailers were specially designed to ensure a multifunctional, versatile resource that will support firefighters when they are undertaking community engagement activities.

A state-of-the-art trailer which can demonstrate how quickly a kitchen fire can get out of control is the latest Fire & Rescue NSW community education resource.

On Friday Fire & Rescue NSW announced it is rolling out new prevention and education equipment for the Northern Rivers region as far south as Teagardens on the Mid-North Coast.

The new trailer will bring the number of three kitchen simulators to four.

Northern Rivers, Region North Chief Superintendent Gary McKinnon said F & R NSW will be better prepared for anything after rolling out seven new purpose-built community education trailers across NSW.

Chief Supt McKinnon said the trailers were specially designed to ensure a multifunctional, versatile resource that will support firefighters when they are undertaking community engagement activities.

He said the new trailers meant firefighters would be better equipped as they feature an electronic gas prop to easily demonstrate various fire types and extinguishment methods, including kitchen fires, gas fires and oil fires.

The trailers can store a Kitchen Fire Simulator, a marquee and tables and chairs - acting as a one-stop shop for all community safety activities.

"Our crews now have more equipment to further educate our local communities whether it be for smoke alarm installations, home fire safety visits or community education programs," he said.

"As we know, approximately half of all house fires start in the kitchen, and the kitchen fire simulator will go a long way to educating families on how to prevent these types of incidents from occurring."

Due to their versatility, the trailers can also be used to support the delivery of Physical Aptitude Tests for new recruits as well as further skills-based training for firefighters across the region.

If you are interested in Fire and Rescue NSW attending a community day near you, or to organise a safety visit at your local school or childcare centre, contact the Ballina Zone Office on 6690 6100.