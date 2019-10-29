A tree for Kayleen, and the whole community

Kayleen Alderman plants her very own Jacaranda Tree with the help of the Jacaranda Queens Party near JJ Lawrence Field.

Kayleen Alderman plants her very own Jacaranda Tree with the help of the Jacaranda Queens Party near JJ Lawrence Field. Adam Hourigan

KAYLEEN Alderman had never planted a Jacaranda tree before, but she had plenty of willing helpers today.

Ms Alderman joined the Jacaranda royal party in planting new Jacaranda trees along Vere St near JJ Lawrence fields, and said she thought it was a novel way to contribute to the festival.

"It's great to be involved and support the Jacaranda festival, and catch up with the girls,” she said.

"I'll do as much as I can with this Jacaranda; now I'm retired I can get and do lots of things, and do it all.

Ms Alderman said she found the event after looking through the program, and thought it was a different way to be part of the festivities.

"So now I have a tree, for me!” she laughed.

She wasn't alone in claiming a tree for herself, with members of the Jacaranda Queens Party each claiming one of the trees planted along the roadside.

"We've all claimed one, so we know which one we'll come back and look after,” Jacaranda Princess Dana McKew said.

"And we know you to have dig a rectangular hole instead of a round one. The trees won't grow in a round hole.”

And while it may take a few years to see the real fruit of their work, the party said they were keen to come back to care and water their part of the Grafton landscape.

"Maybe even have a picnic under them,” Ms McKew said.