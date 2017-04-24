A tribute to service at Saraton concert

Three of the few remaining Clarence Valley Korean War veterans Ken Geisler, Snow McClymont and John Fitzpatrick are paid tribute at the Forces of War concert at the Saraton Theatre.

IT may be referred to as the forgotten war, but on Sunday Clarence Valley Korean war veterans Ken Geisler, Snow McClymont and John Fitzpatrick had their time in the spotlight.

The three were recognised at the annual Forces of War concert held in front of a capacity Saraton Theatre.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who spoke at the concert on behalf of the Korean War vets before a performance of John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen” was dedicated to them, told the story of the Korean War, and paid tribute to a Clarence Valley local Lieutenant Colonel Charles Green DSO, who was the highest ranking officer killed in the conflict.

"But it's also important to say a prayer for those who are serving overseas at the moment,” he said.

The concert was Mr Fitzpatrick's first, but he said it won't be the last time.

"I really enjoy the band and the choir, they've done a wonderful and it's nice to see them playing something of their own,” he said.

The performance by the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus took the audience on a trip through familiar war-time tunes, medleys and other music, and included an original piece of music composed by director Greg Butcher.

The 16-minute orchestral piece "Parapet Crenellations” was originally composed as a test piece for the National Band Council of Australia's 2015 national championship, and was reworked for this performance.

It started with the footsteps representing soldiers marching to war, and incorporated various musical themes of war-time, be it the music of the time, the whistles to send the troops over the top or the tubular bells that signal the armistice.

Director Greg Butcher said he was glad to see the theatre filled to capacity to support the event, and paid tribute to the musicians who had come together on stage to make the concert.

The concert raises funds for local RSL projects, and as of last year had given out almost $30,000 in proceeds.

The next performance for the Orchestra and Chorus will be the Afternoon at the Proms performance held on the first Sunday of the Jacaranda Festival on October 30.

This year, the performance will feature guest pianist David Helfgott whose life was portrayed in an Oscar-winning performance by Australian actor Geoffrey Rush.