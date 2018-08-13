Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass
Breaking

Cattle trapped after truck rolls in ditch

Jacqueline Munro
by
13th Aug 2018 4:01 PM

UPDATE 5.21pm: A DOZER is being brought in to remove a truck that rolled into a ditch on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

Portable yards will be set up to hold cattle until another truck and ramps can be brought in to transport them.

Unfortunately, some cattle needed to be euthanised at the scene.

 

UPDATE 5.00pm: A DOUBLE semi-trailer carrying cattle towards Casino has tipped on its side and ended up in a ditch on Summerland Way south of Crawfords Road.

The driver of the truck is believed to be uninjured, but the cattle are trapped in the trailers.

Work is underway to release the cattle and determine if any cattle have been injured.

Police, highway patrol, Rural Fire Service, NSW Fire and Rescue, a Richmond Valley Council ranger and a vet are all on scene.

Alternating stop and go is in place while the cattle and truck are removed.

Caution should be exercised near the scene and extra travel time allowed.

 

Original story: A TRUCK has crashed on the Summerland Way at Coombell Road, south of Casino.

It is believed a cattle truck has tipped over with livestock on board.

Traffic is affected in both directions and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Emergency services are on their way.

cattle truck crash coombell northern rivers crash summerland way
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Traffic lights could be best option for Yamba

    Traffic lights could be best option for Yamba

    Council News Rock fishing, rezoning of river-front properties and more will go before the committee meetings on Tuesday.

    Market squishes into place around IGA construction

    premium_icon Market squishes into place around IGA construction

    Council News Market adapts quickly to IGA construction

    'Own worst enemy': Ghosts aim to bounce back from shock loss

    premium_icon 'Own worst enemy': Ghosts aim to bounce back from shock loss

    Rugby League WICKS send message to his troops after major semi-final loss.

    The letter you don’t want to get

    The letter you don’t want to get

    Business “The first point is don’t panic."

    Local Partners