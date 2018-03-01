A VIEW to celebrate women

TAKING ON MISS WORLD: VIEW Clubs of the Clarence Valley get ready for their International Women's Day event.

FOR decades now, the Clarence Valley VIEW clubs have been raising money for the Smith Family in a number of ways, but International Women's Day will be their major annual fundraiser.

From fun costumes and a 'Miss World' parade, tombolas, raffles, lucky door prizes and tons of entertainment, the International Women's Day event is sure to be a scream.

Zone councillor Elizabeth Birch said she came across VIEW clubs when working as a clinical nurse consultant in Wollongong, and believed the Smith Family cause, helping disadvantaged children, was an admirable one

"I belonged to World Vision for a period of time, but they are all overseas," she said.

"We've got all these things happening in our country, it's nice to help people.

"The other day I was getting my hair done and this woman said I'd helped her because her family was left destitute after the death of her father.

"She said her mum had been was depressed. The Smith Family came in and helped her family, it was so wonderful."

The International Women's Day planning committee has met since September at the event's major sponsor Bowlo Spots and Leisure Yamba.

Ms Birch said the Grafton VIEW women put on a special performance each year, and this year it will be 'Miss World'. For example, if one of the ladies was dressed as Christmas Island, they would be dressed, quite literally, as Christmas.

"They will parade around as it's the last thing, it's usually quite hilarious, I don't know where they get the ideas from," she said.

This year's event will also boast a number of local singers including The Voice contestant Rachael Noakes and artist Frances Bell Parker.

The Lions Club, Clarence Valley Council, Bendigo Bank, Debbie May Yamba Florists and Blue Allure Yamba are all sponsors.