A vintage day out at the races

FASHIONABLE: Sharlmane Gold and Graham Collingburn take out the best dressed couple on Grafton Cup Day.

IT WAS all about the vintage look for Sharlmane Gold and Graham Collingburn this year when they won the best dressed couple at the Grafton Cup Day Fashions on the Field.

"I came to the races two years ago and I'd made some pieces and I really enjoyed it and I took out second in the Black and Gold,” Ms Gold said. "Growing up I'd always kept photo clippings out of the paper but I'd never been, so I had a vision of what fashions were and I wanted to enter.

"This year, we're both in vintage, he's got an Italian (headpiece), and a vintage suit, vintage tie too.

"I'm in all vintage except for my Josh Goot (dress).”

Ms Gold has even put in a lot of effort for her vintage head piece, which needed repairing when she found it.

"When I got the millinery, there was some damage because it was 1930s, so there was two days of work on repairing...I had to pull it apart and put it back together,” she said.

Shekyra Parker and Corey Croft were runner-up in the best dressed couple.

"I've been entering fashions since I was 10-years-old and I go in it every year,” Ms Parker said. "Corey hasn't really done it before, so I thought it would be pretty cool.”

Mr Croft said they'd been together for a year and thought it would be a great idea to enter.

"It paid off because we got runners-up for the first time, hopefully next year we will get the win.”

Ms Parker said her mum, Sherida, helped pick her dress and made her millinery. "I just love the atmosphere at the races, with everyone enjoying themselves.”