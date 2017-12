HISTORICAL photos of the Clarence Valley are published in The Daily Examiner every Monday as part of A Walk Down Memory Lane.

ABOVE: Advertisement from publication Grafton and District, for Grafton's Jubilee in 1909. This hotel, situated on the corner of Victoria and Hockey streets, Grafton, was started by John August Holmsten in 1869 and leased by David Roche in 1901.

ABOVE: Roche's Hotel, January 1970. Licensee: Henry A Dennis.