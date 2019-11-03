AN ICONIC event was back where it belongs in Grafton's city centre this year, marking the start of big things to come for Jacarok.

Director of The Daily Examiner-sponsored event Luke Gough said Saturday's stellar show was the start of a "whole new chapter”.

He said feedback "from all angles” was 100 per cent positive and that the new riverfront venue added to a sensational atmosphere, with around 800 people attending throughout the day.

"It's a great new venue with the riverbank and the boats on the water. It's completely different and this is a whole new chapter for Jacarok,” he said.

Among the fantastic line-up was former Grafton musician Jayden Hebbard's stage act Joe Terror, Brisbane's Red Bee and The Moonshiners.

"Red Bee, they're a bit heavier but the guy is an amazing singer, everyone was really happy with it,” Mr Gough said.

"The Moonshiners were amazing. It's something everyone can dance to. They can get any crowd bouncing.”

He said it was the last live show for The Moonshiners before going on a hiatus, making it all the more special.

Next year is sure to be just as big a hit, Mr Gough said, with discussions about the 2020 line-up already around the corner.

"We raised the bar to a new level,” he said.”

"Everyone loved it, everyone will be talking about it and everyone will be back next year.”

Mr Gough thanked support from the Jacaranda Festival Committee's Mark Blackadder, Jeff Smith and Nicholas Buckler in recognising "the power of what we can achieve”.