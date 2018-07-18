A whopper of an auction for fast food site

The Pacific Highway located Hungry Jacks in South Grafton is up for sale at the end of the month

THERE is an appetitie for fast food commercial property, and an upcoming auction in Grafton may prove to be a real whopper for the right buy.

The Pacific Highway Hungry Jacks is set to attract significant investor interest at Burgess Rawson's Flagship Portfolio Auction this month according to their selling agent.

"I expect the property will attract competitive bidding at auction with both its prominent location and popular asset class being two of the key selling factors,” Burgess Rawson Director and selling agent Pat Kelly said.

"This property's location couldn't be more ideal - the prominent corner site is a highly frequented stopping point for both commuters and those travelling to coastal holiday destinations.

"Investor demand for fast food assets is far outstripping supply and driving a market upswing, and as such we expect this property will attract a bidding frenzy over its upcoming sale as a rare commercial property gem.”

Co-selling agent Burgess Rawson Director Dean Venturato, said key regional hubs such as Grafton are also proving to be of increasing interest amongst investors nationally.

"We've really noticed a shift amongst investors in recent months, who are no longer only looking to the big smoke for their investment purchases, and are instead considering strong regional locations like Grafton,” Mr Venturato added.

"This property also offers significant depreciation benefits, positioning it as the ideal investment for both budding and experienced commercial property investors alike,” he said.

The Hungry Jacks property boasts a long 16-year lease to 2024, with options extending to 2039 and attractive 3% annual rent increases, positioning the site as a promising, long-term trophy investment.

The asset provides a net income of $152,303 pa + GST and will go under the hammer on July 31 at Burgess Rawson's Flagship Portfolio Auction in Sydney's Doltone House.

For further information about this property or current listings, Pat Kelly can be contacted on 0412 244 456 or via email at pkelly@burgessrawsonqld.com.au, and Dean Venturato can be contacted on 0412 840 222 or via email at dventurato@burgessrawsonqld.com.au.