A wild new festival to hit Maclean

GOING WILD: The innaugral Big Bat and Wildlife Festival will hit Maclean this weekend. James Wainscoat

BATS, dingoes and bees are just a few of the special guests at a brand new event set to hit Maclean next weekend.

The inaugural Big Bat and Wildlife Festival is the coming together of environmental organisations, musicians and nature lovers to connect the community with their environment.

Co-organiser Elizabeth Parker said she was excited for people to understand what different organisations do for the community.

"It is a day to showcase the wildlife and environment of the Clarence Valley,” she said.

"We've got so many groups coming, some of them people will have heard of, but some they won't have.”

Ms Parker said the line-up "just keeps growing” as the event gains momentum.

Among the list are talks on dingo conservation, native bees and flying foxes plus conversations about what it takes to catch a cane toad and the challenges groups such as Valley Watch face in protecting our environment.

For the big "sunset extravaganza” Greg Clancy will close the day with a talk about the 'big bat fly-out' and how vital the creatures are to our ecosystems.

Face-painting, toilet roll decorating and wing designing are on the cards for kids, and live music will be play throughout the day.

Ms Parker said there is plenty of food stalls available as well.

She said she is hopeful the event can continue next year and become a tradition in the community.

The festival at the Maclean Showground will run from noon till sunset on Saturday 23.

For more information visit Big Bat and Wildlife Festival on Facebook, or email bigbatandwildlifefestival@gmail.com