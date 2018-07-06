A winter's journey leads Paul back home

PAINTING SOUNDS: International pianist and composer Paul Hankinson returns home to Grafton tomorrow to perform his new album Echoes of A Winter Journey at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

PAUL Hankinson wasn't sure his latest album would work as a performance piece.

"It's very small, very distilled and simple, and I expected the album to be quite shy,” Hankinson said.

He also never expected it to feature in the window of a large music store in the centre of Berlin and sell 1000 units in two weeks.

"That's huge, definitely not normal,” he said.

"I think it was good timing. It was winter, it was snowing, it just took off in a beautiful natural way.”

The album, Echoes of Winter Journey was based on Hankinson's recollection of pieces of Schubert, used as improvisation and then distilled down and arranged into songs.

Hankinson will play the album to his hometown of Grafton tomorrow in a one-off concert at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

Based in Berlin, he is home to catch up with family, and also play the Stradbroke Chamber Music Festival, arranging and playing alongside vocalist Kate Miller-Heidke and many of his friends from his time at the Conservatorium of Music.

"I've mostly been playing house concerts. I tell people you don't have to clap, it's not about my ego,” he said.

"It's about painting those sounds, and people often relax and drift off.”

Hankinson said the elegant simplicity of the album, as well as his work in meticulously finishing all of the parts allow him a freedom while he plays.

"With these pieces, because they're not technically difficult I can think more in terms of colours and balancing. I feel like I'm almost painting,” he said.

"When you start the piece, I'm aware I've got this five-minute time to make the landscape and I love playing because I get into this state that's almost meditative.

"Because there's less notes in a way it gives me more to play with.

"I'm glad I went through and really made the decisions I did to finish off the album, because now almost for the first time I can sit back and just listen to it and not constantly want to make changes.

"I like it, I think I need those moments of peace as well.”

Paul Hankinson will play his album Echoes of a Winter Journey at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium in Grafton.

Tickets are available from the conservatorium for $25, and the concert starts at 7pm.