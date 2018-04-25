A woman in the Air Force?

Jane Frederiksen, who was a part of the Women's Royal Australian Air Force, looks over photos from her time in the services.

Jane Frederiksen, who was a part of the Women's Royal Australian Air Force, looks over photos from her time in the services. Caitlan Charles

THERE was once a time when women and men didn't serve under the same name in the air force, but instead, the Women's Royal Australian Air Force provided a supporting role for the male combat officers in the Royal Australian Air Force.

Minnie Water resident Jane Frederiksen joined the WRAAF, wanting to "see the world" in 1975 at her ex-Air Force and World War II veteran father's advice.

"We integrated in my time, and that took a lot for some for the old stags to get used to," she said.

"They had to come to terms with it all."

Mrs Frederiksen joined as an aircraft plotter, but was approached to be an administrative NCO, which would put her in charge of the females on the bases.

"In the first few years, I was a recruit instructor," she said.

"You did everything from drills, to classroom stuff, to teaching them how to iron."

Mrs Fredriksen met her husband, Brian, in the Air Force in Adelaide.

The two spent a number of years apart being posted on various bases around Australia, before coming together in Melbourne and Williamstown.

The integration of women in the RAAF inevitably led to the end of her service.

"When the first integration happened, there were two female engine fitters came in," she said.

Mrs Frederikson said they both went on to live extraordinary lives.

"She didn't pull the female card at all, she was very sporty and then she ended up being a service police woman in Victoria.

"The other engine fitter, she took herself off to university and studied forensic anthropology. I was listening to Richard Fidler Conversations... and it was her. She went over to Bosnia and Kosovo to identify the bodies."

Mrs Frederikson said being in the services was very different then, but it had all changed.

"We were in the minority, for a start, there are a lot more now, but it was a good thing and a bag thing," she said.

"In the end, they said 'this is redundant, why should they have a female looking after other females?'"

"I was offered a commission, but I didn't want to start again... so I said my time is up.

"It was fantastic, but it was time to move on to other things."