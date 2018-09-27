Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young woman suffered burns to her hand after her overheated iPhone 5s caught fire in her bed in Malaysia. Picture: AsiaWire/australscope
A young woman suffered burns to her hand after her overheated iPhone 5s caught fire in her bed in Malaysia. Picture: AsiaWire/australscope
News

iPhone sets woman’s bed alight

by Rhian Deutrom
27th Sep 2018 4:44 PM

A MALAYSIAN woman has suffered serious burns to her hand after her iPhone overheated and exploded while charging on her bed this week.

Nur Filzah Abdul Rahman, 24, told local news site Harian Metro she had left her smartphone on charge on top of her mattress when the incident occurred in the city of Shah Alam, in Western Malaysia.

 

Nur Filzah Abdul Rahman, 24, from western Malaysia suffered serious burns to her hand after her iPhone 5s exploded. Picture: AsiaWire/australscope
Nur Filzah Abdul Rahman, 24, from western Malaysia suffered serious burns to her hand after her iPhone 5s exploded. Picture: AsiaWire/australscope

While she would normally leave her iPhone 5s to charge on her bedroom floor, Ms Rahman said she had fallen asleep while charging the phone on her bed and woke in the early hours of the morning to extreme pain in her left arm.

"At 4.20am, I woke up from sleep after (feeling heat on my body) and thought it was just a dream," the bank clerk said.

"But when I looked to the left, my hand moved the phone and I could feel that my arm was sore".

She clutched her phone and suddenly realised it was burning hot before jumping out of her bed, which had caught fire.

"I threw my phone at the edge of the bed and turned on the lights before seeing my room had filled with smoke and it looked like it was coming from the mattress," she said.

 

Nur Filzah Abdul Rahm­an shared photos of her injuries on social media following the terrifying incident. Picture: AsiaWire/australscope
Nur Filzah Abdul Rahm­an shared photos of her injuries on social media following the terrifying incident. Picture: AsiaWire/australscope

Sharing photos of her horrific burns and mangled phone to her social media accounts, Ms Rahman said she called her housemates to help extinguish the fire by throwing a bucket of water over the blaze.

She was hospitalised and treated for burns to her hand.

Related Items

editors picks explosion fire iphone malaysia technology

Top Stories

    Culinary award an honour for Jakeb

    premium_icon Culinary award an honour for Jakeb

    News A BUSY day at On The Bite for barista Jakeb Jesser lead him to help out in the kitchen, and he hasn't looked back

    • 27th Sep 2018 3:54 PM
    Ferry closure times for this weekend

    Ferry closure times for this weekend

    News Both ferries to be close

    Local Partners