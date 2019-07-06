A woodworker's plan to change your perception of the 'bush'

ABOVE AND BELOW: Jeff Keys with his woodwork made from timber from the forest floor.

ABOVE AND BELOW: Jeff Keys with his woodwork made from timber from the forest floor. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON woodworker Jeff Keyes is intent on changing the reputation of the Australian "bush”, starting with a simple name change.

"Most people call it that or scrub. We denigrate it by using words like that to downgrade it. I like to call it forest.”

And the evidence of that denigration is easy to see, according to Mr Keyes.

"Most of our forests were now so degraded they needed to be completely remodelled in order to be productive-best once more. It's no good leaving the bush alone to remake itself anymore.”

He said this was a result of introducing "countless species which now out-compete native eco-systems”.

"As a community we must start to look at our native forests in new ways.”

Jeff Keys with his woodwork made from timber from the forest floor. Adam Hourigan

Mr Keyes said allowing access back into our forests and looking at possibilities of using tried and true sustainable practices were paramount in achieving this and the benefits would not only be environmental but also economical.

"By using bio-regionalism as a catalyst for creating products, we could not only introduce new employment opportunities but also grow tourism, create a regional identity and our own contemporary Australian style.”

So what is bio-regionalism?

In Mr Keyes' case it's about putting the underwood of our forests to good use.

He believes underwoods are severely undervalued by governments and the wider community. "It tends to be considered worthless so they don't place any monetary value on it, and it is treated as such. In our haste to embrace a modern industrial society we have largely overlooked the endless opportunities staring us right in the face.”

Mr Keyes said this kind of thinking was nothing new in places like England, where woodlots have been harvested for hundreds of years to produce a variety of products.

As a woodworker he is keen to encourage this kind of sustainable creativity in the Clarence Valley.

"Creating a simple woodwork can empower the maker in ways they may not have imagined. For example, you can make decorative handles for your kitchen cabinets, a door or set of drawers.

"Hardly anyone bothers to make things like this anymore. You could start up a small business by just doing that.”

Other possibilities include traditional furniture, bowls and platters, contemporary lighting, kitchen racks, contemporary sculptures, rustic shop fittings, pencils, gates and wooden spoons.

"The possibilities are endless,” Mr Keyes said.

He impresses that you can't just go helping yourself to any old forests but with the right approval and guidance our forests could be the gifts that keep on giving.

"I manage a 40-acre wildlife refuge and 70-acre conservation area and when the land was being approved for gazettal by the Department of Environment and Heritage I asked that approval be granted for the removal of small amounts of wood suitable for furniture making.”

To his surprise they agreed and he now regularly cuts small sick trees or trees with no prospect of further growth and uses them for chair legs among other things.

"As a result of this strategic harvesting the former cattle property is now recovering and growing into a fine forest.”

To take this artisan approach a step further in the Clarence community, Mr Keyes would love to see a Traditional Makers Market held in each season (throughout the year.

"Somewhere makers can showcase and sell their wares, and also attract buyers from around the region.”

If you are interested in learning more about crafting items using forest underwood and bio-regionalism, contact Jeff Keyes on 0417403606.