A year of record property sales in the Clarence Valley

ACROSS the Clarence Valley, 2019 has seen a number of strong and in some cases record breaking sales.

Some of the region's best known beach locations such as Iluka and Yamba were no exception.

In Iluka 46 Queens Lane sold for $945,000.

A quaint cottage with direct frontage to a sandy riverfront and river walk, the Queens Lane sale was the highest single use residential sale for Iluka over the course of the year and proved that location and views are still what it's all about.

As for Yamba, its unique position caters for prestige riverfront or river view and beach view, and continues to lure many to the town.

Throughout the course of 2019, its residential market showed the furthering of the gap between suburban Yamba and Yamba Hill.

While the first showed a stabilisation trend, the latter shot up and proved to be one of the most improved locations in the Valley.

Yamba Hill, with its easy access to beaches and food and retail outlets, saw sales between $900,000 and $2 million, with a sale of land with no views at 13 Ager Street for a staggering $615,000.

At present, there are a number of pricey properties, some of which are incredibly unique.

For instance, the offering of 718 Goodwood Island Road, Goodwood Island occupies almost the entire island and features a landing strip while the nearby listing of Gourd Island, is in fact for a whole island, complete with its own private barge access.

Overall, the Clarence Valley's varied composition ensures each year's sales are a little different to the last and one is never entirely sure what or where a listing may pop up.