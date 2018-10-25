Finch laments Australia’s latest collapse

AARON Finch wasn't sugar-coating anything, after Australia produced another horror batting collapse in their loss to Pakistan in their T20 opener.

Australia could only manage a measly total of 89 all out in response to Pakistan's 8-155 to lose by 66 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in the first of three clashes.

Finch might have regretted his decision to send the hosts in, after winning the toss, with his top six batsmen scoring 21 runs between them.

"That powerplay was horrific," Finch said postmatch. "It was just carnage.

"It was like a car crash in slow motion.

"It's just obviously not doing the basics. I think when that many guys get bowled it's obviously alarming, particularly on a flat surface that didn't swing a hell of a lot."

Finch failed to trouble the scorers, when he was bowled by Imad Wasim for a three ball duck and Australia never recovered.

Wasim finished with 3-20 off his four overs and was the pick of the bowlers, but Finch was critical of his own dismissal, which set the horror collapse in motion.

"We know how he bowls, he bowls like that a lot," Finch admitted.

"For me to try and go back and cut one that wasn't quite short enough to a guy skidding them in was sloppy play."

After their penchant for batting collapses in the recent Test series, it was hoped a change of format might yield better results.

With a total of nine new faces in the squad, Finch would have been hoping that new cattle could have put an end to the top of the order wobbles, but that was anything but the case.

"There was no luck there it was pretty embarrassing to be honest," Finch said.

"I think we could have absorbed pressure better at times and try and stay in it at the end, but that is a learning experience for our guys."

Aaron Finch is dismissed by Imad Wasim.

Australia needed to win the series 3-nil to secure the number one T20 ranking, but now need to refocus ahead of the second clash in Dubai on Saturday.

A series win is still within reach, but Finch and coach Justin Langer need to address the batting collapses, that have plagued Asutralia's tour of the UAE, if they are to have any chance of levelling the series.

Game 2: Pakistan vs Australia Saturday October 27 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 3am (AEDT)