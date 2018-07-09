Finch firms as next Aussie one-day skipper

Aaron Finch raises his bat on reaching his century against Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP

Aaron Finch raises his bat on reaching his century against Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP

A DECISION on the captaincy of the Australian one-day side doesn't need to be made until November but opener Aaron Finch has put a strong case forward to take the role.

But coach Justin Langer stopped short of anointing the Victorian and declared a leadership review would be his next order of business after dual tours of England and Zimbabwe.

Despite coming up short in the T20 tri-series final in Zimbabwe on Sunday night, which the Aussies lost to Pakistan after a brilliant batting display by Fakhar Zaman, Finch's captaincy stocks have continued to soar.

The Victorian was one of the few Australian batsmen to make any sort of statement in the 5-0 one-day series loss to England last month, making a century in Durham, then he continued to score when the Aussies launched into T20 mode.

Finch, in charge of the 20-over team, posted a brilliant 84 in a losing effort in England then smashed his own T20 international world record by scoring 172 off just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare last week.

The continued absence of suspended stars Steve Smith and David Warner has created a leadership black hole in the Aussie short-form sides which Test captain Tim Paine is unlikely to fill after a fruitless campaign in England.

Australian captain Aaron Finch greets local juniors before the final in Harare. Picture: AP

A scroll through the would-be Aussie ODI line-up throws up few names other than 31-year-old Finch who, with 93 matches, is easily the most experienced and he's also been the long-term skipper of the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash.

There's a sense, however, Finch is not the lock he would appear to be and coach Langer declared a roots and all look at leadership among all the Aussies teams would take place.

The decision takes on more importance given the next ODI skipper would likely be in charge for next year's World Cup. Australia's next one-day series is against South Africa in November.

"He's done really well in this series," Langer said of Finch after the final in Harare.

"We've talked about it from the day I was appointed, that after this tour we'll have a really close look at everything we're doing at the moment.

"From our leadership, which is such an incredibly high priority in Australian cricket, we'll look at that."

Finch will look to continue his T20 form for Surrey in the English T20 Blast.

- with AAP