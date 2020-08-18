Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Kirwan v St Brendan’s in Aaron Payne Cup

callum dick
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Kirwan State High School and St Brendan's College face off in Mackay today, in a repeat of the 2019 grand final.

Kick-off is at 11am.

Round 3 replays:

Mackay SHS v Ignatius Park College

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

St Patrick's College v St Brendan's College

The full game will be livestreamed on this site. This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Immediately following the Aaron Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match, between the two same schools.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

Round 4 -

Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College - 11.00am (Aaron Payne Cup) and 12.30 (Cowboys Challenge)

aaron payne cup kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming schoolboys rugby league st brendan's college watch live
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maclean RSL sale ground to a halt in latest saga twist

        Premium Content Maclean RSL sale ground to a halt in latest saga twist

        News The controversial sale of the Maclean RSL Club has been stalled after a development application on the property was withdrawn late last week

        Daily Catch-up: August 18, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: August 18, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time

        Premium Content Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time

        News Have you dreamt of owning a pet cow but didn't have the room?

        IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of the 68 people appearing in Grafton court, August 18