Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: St Pat's take on Ignatius Park in Payne Cup

callum dick
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: St Patrick's College v Ignatius Park Aaron Payne Cup

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Mackay will play host to a massive double header today.

Round 3 replays:

Mackay SHS v Ignatius Park College

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

St Patrick's College v St Brendan's College

First up is the Cowboys Challenge clash between Mercy College and Ignatius Park College at 10.30am. WATCH THE REPLAY BELOW:

Immediately following that contest is the St Patrick's College v Ignatius Park Aaron Payne Cup encounter.

Mackay State High School and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Cowboys Challenge at 12.45pm, followed by the Aaron Payne Cup match-up between the same two schools at 1.45pm.

The full game will be livestreamed on this site.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Round 4 -

(10.30am) - Mercy College v Ignatius Park College (Cowboys Challenge)

(11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Ignatius Park College (Aaron Payne Cup)

(12.45pm) - Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge)

(1.45pm) - Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Aaron Payne Cup)

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming aaron payne cup photos editors picks ignatius park college livestream livestreaming mackay state high school schoolboys rugby league st patrick's college mackay the cathedral college
