Woods signs deal to join Sharks immediately

Aaron Woods of the Bulldogs will now become a Shark. Picture: AAP

CANTERBURY Bulldogs front-rower Aaron Woods has signed a three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks effective immediately.

The former Origin prop agreed to terms with the Sharks on Tuesday morning after weeks of negotiations.

The Bulldogs will contribute to Woods' contract for the remainder of this season and into the next two years.

Woods' signing is a huge boost for the Cronulla forward pack in the run home to the finals and part of a long-term plan to replace Paul Gallen, who is expected to announce his retirement soon.

The Bulldogs and the Sharks will announce the deal on Tuesday afternoon.

It's understood Woods will earn around the $600,000 a year mark with the Sharks.

The signing comes just four days before the June 30 deadline that would have prevented Woods from joining a new club until next year.

Woods failed to make a significant impact at his new club. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Woods is likely to be named in Shane Flanagan's 21-man squad to face the Warriors in Auckland on Friday night.

The addition of the former New South Wales prop would be a huge addition to the Sharks pack who have lost forward trio Luke Lewis, Wade Graham and Jack Williams to lengthy injuries.

The departure of Woods is a further blow to the struggling Bulldogs who were informed on Monday that Kieran Foran would take no further part this season after aggravating a toe injury in his return to training at Belmore.

Foran and Woods were the club's marquee signings at the beginning of the year, with the pair managing 26 games between them in blue and white.

Kieran Foran and Woods were the Bulldogs’ marquee signings for 2018. Pic: Brett Costello

Doubt now lingers over the future of the 27-year-old Foran who has battled injuries his entire career, with the latest threatening to prematurely finish his time in the NRL.

Woods will play for his third club in the space of 12 months after leaving Wests Tigers at the end of 2017 to pursue a contract at the Bulldogs.

Moses Mbye played his final game for the club against the Titans in Round 15. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)

The prop's departure is likely a result of salary cap issues at the club that has already forced star fullback Moses Mbye to the Tigers.

A major factor in luring Woods to the Bulldogs was his relationship with close friend and fellow prop David Klemmer, who has stuck through the chaos at the embattled club over the past 18 months.