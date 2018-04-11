ABANDONED: Help Coco find her fur-ever home

CUTE: Coco a beautiful Dalmatian-cross is looking for her forever home.

COCO a loving Dalmation-cross who loves swimming, a game of ball and a wonderful companion is still looking for her forever home.

The Daily Examiner previously did a story in January to help Coco the Dalmatian Cross find her forever home. Sadly, there was no success.

Gabby Barto was forced to take the then 10-month-old puppy after her previous owner, in an act of desperation, threatened to dump Coco on the highway if she did not comply.

Coco is now one, has had all her vet work done and still needs a permanent, loving home of her own.

"Coco's stay was always going to be temporary; I cannot give her what she needs, and logistically it is unsustainable,” Ms Barto said.

Ms Barto said Coco would be suited to an outer town situation where she would make an excellent watchdog and companion.

"Coco loves swimming, a game of ball, and your company,” she said.

Ms Barto describes Coco as a beautiful dog but will need a strong owner who will 'stay on top of her.'

She said that Coco is generally better disposed towards females and would need understanding from any males in the household.

"In response to the first Examiner article, an older gentleman on meeting her, said if he had lived closer he would have had her, as that would have enabled him to establish a relationship with her over time,” Ms Barto said.

If interested please phone Gabby who is located in Iluka on 66 45 7081.