Abbott thought of what Turnbull should have
Letters to the Editor

Abbott haters deaf to good advice on energy

by Andrew Bolt
5th Apr 2018 7:35 AM

TONY Abbott's critics are right. He's pushing this plan for more coal-fired electricity knowing it will hurt Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Turnbull is days from posting his 30th losing Newspoll, and there's the former PM he knifed attacking his global warming policies.

But Abbott's critics are wrong. That doesn't make his plan bad.

Just because Abbott is one of 20 MPs in a new Monash Forum urging the government to build a coal-fired power station is no reason to sneer as so many journalists instinctively did.

Off went the Abbott haters again. 

(Read full column here.)

