Abbott just misses out on $500,000 pension

FORMER Prime Minister Tony Abbott probably thinks he is the unluckiest person in the world.

If he had clung onto office until tomorrow he would have qualified for the PM's pension rate of more than $500,000 a year for the rest of his life.

As it is, he will have to make do with just over $300,000 a year, plus some entitlements, which will be one of the new PM Malcolm Turnbull's first jobs to decide on.

Even this "lowly" amount did not sit well with many people following the issue on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

A common view was the one Lynette Eggins expressed: "Way over the top and they shouldn't receive it until they are 65, like the rest of us!"

Some, like Krystal Gray were tougher: "None of them should have one!!! They all would have enough property and investments to not be entitled to a pension.... well that's what u tell some old age pensioners!!!! Governments a joke!!!"

Others, like Colin Wigg wanted to index politicians' pensions. "They shouldn't get any more then the normal pensioner who is on the old age pension as punishment of mistreatment to them."

But there were people who were prepared to give our politicians some credit.

Marlene Bryan wrote "Somehow I think running a country is the biggest job anyone could have, so yes, he should get a pension to suit. I'm an old-age pensioner and when I see other old-age pensioners moaning about not managing on the money I groan. If you have an amount deducted out of your pension every fortnight towards rent, electricity, phone, etc, paid directly to them, you live on what is left. I've managed very well doing this.

One even chastised The Examiner for running the story, claiming it was a distraction from more important political events.

Christopher Blanchard wrote: "Compared (to) CEOs and other higher management roles in major companies politicians get a pittance yet we expect them to have the credentials and competence to run our economy, our defence, our welfare and all other issues. This argument is only run by the jealous brigade who have an us-and-them left-wing mentality.

"If you don't like it, put your hand up, put in the time and effort to run for office then be prepared to have every part of both your private and public life as well as your family's under continual scrutiny for every word you say and every action you make."

But the majority of people don't share this view.

David Oseland When you get the sack you're only entitled to your holiday pay and long service aren't you?

Suze English I'm going into politics, then!

Michele Roylett This is criminal!

Ronda Compain No wonder they all want to be PM!

Lyn Short That would be why the average person's superannuation is of no consequence to them.

Rachael Gardiner None of them should or deserve one.

Belinda N Evan Delaforce Give them what they give Aussie battlers.

Fran Worthing And they wonder why our country is broke. Supporting these morons.

Lyn Shephard Totally yes, way over the top