Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

ABC asks to join whistleblower legal case

by Rebecca Gredley
27th Jun 2019 12:43 PM

THE ABC has sought involvement in the case of whistleblower David McBride, who has been charged over leaking documents to the broadcaster.

David William McBride, 55, was committed to stand trial in May on a charge of theft of commonwealth property, three counts of breaching the Defence Act and the unauthorised disclosure of information.

At a directions hearing in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday, a lawyer for the commonwealth said the ABC had written to all parties proposing to vary orders in the case, as it related to ongoing police raids at the broadcaster's Sydney headquarters.

The case was adjourned until July 11.

More Stories

abc david mcbride editors picks whistleblower

Top Stories

    Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    premium_icon Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    Council News 'I know the Glenreagh Pool doesn't make money, but sometimes council has to provide services to a community despite the costs'

    Here's why your rates are set to increase

    premium_icon Here's why your rates are set to increase

    Council News Council will begin taking more from ratepayers from next Monday

    Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News Learn more about the aspiring young ladies each day

    Coutts Crossing a hallmark of success

    premium_icon Coutts Crossing a hallmark of success

    Music Adam Harvey next in line for village venue