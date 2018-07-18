Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ABC is closing its regional Twitter accounts and has advised people to follow its Facebook and online sites instead.
ABC is closing its regional Twitter accounts and has advised people to follow its Facebook and online sites instead.
Business

ABC announces closure of Twitter accounts

by Greg Stolz
18th Jul 2018 7:53 PM

TWITTER no longer flies with the ABC.

The national broadcaster has announced it is closing its regional Twitter accounts 'due to low engagement'.

ABC Gold Coast, which has 20,000 followers, announced the decision today.

"We've chosen to close our regional Twitter accounts due to low engagement rates, and we're redirecting our resources to existing regional Facebook pages and online sites, which have shown strong growth in user numbers during the past year," the radio station told its followers.

The station advised followers to instead 'follow our great reporters and presenters to find out what's happening'.

abc social media twitter

Top Stories

    NEW RESORT: $3m to come into Iluka economy

    NEW RESORT: $3m to come into Iluka economy

    Business Developer excited to be part of Iluka community and add to its tourist appeal

    Foodbank supplies Clarence Valley with 7,000 meals a month

    Foodbank supplies Clarence Valley with 7,000 meals a month

    News Foodbank are appealing to Clarence Valley residents for help

    Trainer says horse left "traumatised" after sex act

    Trainer says horse left "traumatised" after sex act

    Crime 31-year-old man convicted of animal cruelty

    What's on Alannah's mind?

    premium_icon What's on Alannah's mind?

    News Alannah Woldseth wants to be a nurse when she grows up.

    Local Partners