AFP officers as they leave the ABC in Ultimo on June 5, 2019. Picture: Damian Shaw
News

ABC forced to pay costs of AFP legal fight

17th Feb 2020 10:15 AM

The ABC has failed in its legal bid to block federal police poring over documents collected in a controversial raid on the public broadcaster.

The Australian Federal Police raided the ABC's central Sydney offices last year over news reports in 2017 that revealed Australian defence personnel may have committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The stories, dubbed the "Afghan files", were based on leaked Defence papers, and covered allegations of unlawful killings by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

The national broadcaster argued it was "legally unreasonable" for federal police to seek a warrant to search its head office and for a registrar to grant it.

Federal Court Justice Wendy Abraham dismissed the case on Monday morning and ordered the ABC to pay the costs of the other parties.

Proceedings were launched in the Federal Court on June 24 last year.

- With AAP

